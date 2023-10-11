(WIVT/WBGH) – Though you may not be able to trick or treat anymore, that doesn’t mean you can’t still enjoy all of the tricks and treats spooky season has to offer. Grab your coven and celebrate the hex-tra special holiday with a variety of local events.

NewsChannel34 is helping you get in your Halloween era. We’ve compiled a list of Halloween-themed events, parties, and musical performances that are sure to take the classic “monster mash” to a whole new level.

Entertainment

If you’re in the Halloween spirit but an extravagant costumed affair isn’t really your style, the following events are for you.

Discovery Center Trick-or-Trivia: The Discovery Center is encouraging guests to leave their little pumpkins at home as they present the 5th annual Trick-or-Trivia fundraiser and Costume Contest. The center is co-hosting the fun-filled evening with AP Entertainment on October 13 from 6 to 9 p.m. at St. Michael’s Church. Guests in attendance will play for a variety of prizes as they answer challenging trivia questions with musical clues and enjoy a ghostly wine pull, spooktacular finger foods, cash bar, and a 50/50 raffle. All proceeds from the event benefit The Discovery Center. Registration for the event is $250 for a team of up to 10 people. To register for Trick-or-Trivia, click here. For more information on the Discovery Center, visit thediscoverycenter.org. St. Michaels Church is located at 296 Clinton Street in Binghamton.

Halloween Drag Brunch at Factory: Join some of the most fab-boo-lous queens of Binghamton for a Halloween themed Drag Brunch. Factory by Beer Tree is hosting the event on October 21 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with doors opening at 10. Guests are invited to dress up for the theme and the best dressed guest will win a prize, as voted by the queens. The show will be hosted by Katrina and will include performances from Peaches E Claire, Monroe Sedgwick, Miss Viola, and India Bombay. Factory is located at 511 Reynolds Road in Johnson City.

Villans After Dark starring the Divas After Dark: If you missed the drag brunch at Factory, you still have the chance to catch some of your favorite queens in action this Halloween season. On October 28 at 8 p.m., BLAST is presenting the Divas After Dark in Villains After Dark at the Cider Mill Stage. Hosted by the boo-tiful Katrina and DeDe Kupps, the show is guaranteed to be a night of Tricks and Treats with appearances from Monrow Sedgwick, Peaches Eclair, TruDat Truman, and Porcelain Platinum. Guests are encouraged to join in on the fun and dress up as the queens will be hosting a costume contest with a variety of prizes. Tickets to the show are $28. To purchase, click here. The Cider Mill Stage is located at 4 Nanticoke Avenue in Endicott.

Murder Mystery Dinner at the Jewish Community Center: The JCC and Half Light Theatre are presenting a mysterious one-of-a-kind evening that will leave you wondering whodunnit. On November 11, from 7 to 10 p.m., guests can join the center for an interactive dinner party complete with drinks, music, and entertainment from John Penird and Peaches Eclair. Tickets are $50 per person. For more information on the event and to buy your ticket, call the JCC Office at 607-724-2417, or email JCCOffice@binghamtonjcc.org. For more information on the JCC, visit binghamtonjcc.org. The Jewish Community Center is located at 500 Clubhouse Road Suite 3 in Vestal.

Costume Parties

If you’re looking to go out on the town, dress up, and boo-gie this Halloween, check out the following local events.

Ghouls Night Out at Kilmer Mansion: Grab your boo or your ghoul gang and head to Kilmer Mansion for a hauntingly good time. Hosted by YWCA Binghamton, on October 28 from 8 p.m. to midnight, guests can enjoy an evening of food, drinks, music, raffles, entertainment, and more. Those in attendance are encouraged to dress up as there will be a costume contest with prizes. Guests can also engage in the mystique of the night with spiriting paintings and tarot card readings as well as readings from nine local mediums and psychics. Ghouls Night Out serves as a fundraiser for the YWCA as they provide a safe haven for women and children in our community during their times of need. Tickets are $50 per person or $90 per couple and can be purchased by clicking here. Kilmer Mansion is located at 9 Riverside Drive in Binghamton.

A Night of the Mysterious and the Macabre Masquerade Ball: A one-of-a-kind event is coming to Phelps Mansion this Halloween. Join the Tri-Cities opera as they host a gothic and enchanting evening full of costumes, hor d’Oeuvres, live performances, and spiritualism. Though costumes are encouraged they are not required. Guests in attendance must be in cocktail attire and masks are preferred for the event. Three levels of admission are available to those planning to attend. General admission tickets are $65 and allow guests to indulge in an evening of spirits, canapes, dancing, and captivating performances. Premium tickets are $85 and allow guests to access the Spiritualism Tour of the Phelps Mansion and will provide the ticketholder with a mask and two free drinks. VIP tickets are $100 and allow guests to experience everything the night has to offer including a personal tarot card reading and reserved parking access. The Opera is also offering costume rentals for those looking to wear a piece of their unique wardrobe. Tickets, costume rentals, and more information can all be found by visiting tricitiesopera.com/masquerade. Phelps Mansion is located at 191 Court Street in Binghamton.

Barbie’s Haunted Dream House: Join Lost Dog Cafe and Lounge as they take you to Barbieland this Halloween. 2023 was the year of the Barbie and now, the restaurant is putting a twist on the beloved dreamhouse with their annual Halloween party. On October 28 at 9 p.m., join Lost Dog for an evening of costumes, specialty cocktails, music from DJ Frankie, surprises, and more. The restaurant has welcomed back Katrina to judge their annual Costume Contest and guests can expect to see a performance from the glamorous Monroe. The event is for those aged 21 and older and there is no fee required to attend. For more information, check out Lost Dog Cafe and Lounge on Facebook. Lost Dog is located at 222 Water Street in Binghamton.

Live Musical Performances

Jam out this Halloween with your favorite local bands and performance groups as they ring in the spooky season with the sound of music.

Friday the 13th Show: Start celebrating Halloween early on this season’s most notoriously eerie day. Live at the Annex Theatre, the Bundy Museum is presenting its Friday the 13th Show on October 13 at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 6. Costumes are encouraged and all proceeds go to supporting the Bundy Museum. The all-ages show features live performances from local bands such as Disruptor, Godslove, Brotality, Common Decency, and Purple Fred. There will be a $5 cover at the door. For more information on the show and upcoming performances at the Bundy, visit bundymuseum.org. The Bundy Musuem is located at 129 Main Street in Binghamton.

Spooky Dance Party: The Bundy Musuem is your go-to destination this year for all Halloween-themed events. On October 28, the Bundy is hosting its Spooky Dance Party to commemorate the spooky season. The party features an evening full of frightfully fun Halloween activities for all who wish to attend. Guests can enjoy live performances from Foggy Maloon and The Laughing Buddha Episodes as well as spooky snacks, oracle readings, costume contests, and more. The event will be held from 6 p.m. to midnight and you can check out more information here.

Cavier and Grits Halloween Party at Atomic Tom’s: Spend your favorite holiday than with one of the community’s favorite bands. Local R&B band Cavier and Grits is inviting the public to join them on October 28 from 8 to 11 p.m. for a huge show, costume contest, and Halloween celebration at Atomic Tom’s. Costumes are encouraged but those uninterested in dressing up are welcome to come as they are. There will be a $10 cover fee at the door. For more information, check out Cavier and Grits on Facebook. Atomic Tom’s is located at 196 State Street in Binghamton.

Phantom of the Philharmonic: The Binghamton Philharmonic Orchestra is presenting a spooky soundtrack this Halloween season. On October 28 at 7:30 p.m., guests can join the orchestra at the Broome County Forum Theatre for an evening of mystery and macabre as they play a program full of Halloween-themed songs. From Danny Elfman’s Nightmare Before Christmas to the Twilight Zone and Halloween theme songs, those in attendance with be immersed in the sounds that make the season so special. Tickets are between $25 and $65 and are free for kids 17 and under. They can be purchased at binghamtonphilharmonic.org or by calling the box office at (607)723-3931. For more information on the Binghamton Philharmonic, click here. The Broome County Forum Theatre is located at 236 Washington Street in Binghamton.

Did we miss your event?

Let us know! If there are any local events or performances you’d like to share, please email the name, location, website and other information to our digital team, here.