(WIVT/WBGH) – Whether you and your family are Halloween enthusiasts, lovers of fall, or just looking to have a good time this season, we’ve got you covered.

As the weather gets colder, getting out of the house starts to become a little more difficult. However, you don’t want to miss out on all of the fall-themed fun going on around the area.

NewsChannel 34 has compiled a list of local events, festivals, experiences, and more for families and individuals to enjoy this October.

Below are some can’t miss events around the community that are full of all things pumpkins, candy, fall, and fun.

The Broome County Parks 8th Annual Scarecrow Display: From now until October 23, head on over to Otsiningo Park in Binghamton to visit this year’s array of scarecrows and vote for your favorite. With displays from 45 different organizations, there is something for everyone to enjoy. Otsiningo Park is located at 1 Otsiningo Park in Binghamton.

The Discovery Center Haunted Hallows: From now until October 31, kids can enjoy a not-so-spooky haunted house at the Discovery Center. Kids can use their imagination as they climb to the mad scientist lab and learn about anatomy, dance their way around tombstones, or take a ride in the magical pumpkin coach. Though it is not required, guests are welcome to come in costume. Admission to the Haunted Hallows is included with the purchase of a ticket to the Discovery Center. Tickets are $10 for non-members over the age of one and free for members. Visit thediscoverycenter.org to purchase tickets. The Discovery Center is located at 60 Morgan Road in Binghamton.

Pun’Kin Palloossa: Join Anderson’s Farm Market and Artisan Elements Collective for a full day of full festivities at Homer’s 3rd Annual Pun’Kin Palloossa on October 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The festival features over 100 food and drink vendors, concessions, entertainment, activities, and community outreach programs as well as a photographer, live animals, and more. Admission is free and more information can be found here. Anderson’s Farm Market is located at 5887 State Route 281 in Homer.

Nor-Witch Festival: Grab your favorite broom and fly to downtown Norwich for this years Nor-Witch Festival. Vendors, tables, and community members will line the streets on October 28 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with all things Halloween. With over 70 vendors, several kids’ activities, a photo booth, face painters, hayrides, pumpkin carving, raffles, prizes, and more, you don’t want to miss this bewitching day. The festival will also feature a parade from the Norwich family YMCA, Columbus Public House Chicken BBQ, and food trucks. Get in the witchy spirit with palm readings as more spiritual happenings are still to come. For more information, click here. The event is located on East Main Street in Norwich.

Shops of 607 1st Annual Fall Family Fun Fest: Shops of 607 is hosting its first ever Fall Family Fun Fest and is inviting families across the community to join them in ringing in the season. On October 21 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., kids and families can head to the boutique for a celebratory free event. The shop will be hosting a costume swap and a trick or treat as well as oracle readings and a book signing from local horror author Kevin Lucia. Come and experience the highly anticipated festival as it has many more plans to come. For more information, click here. Shops of 607 is located at 4416 Watson Boulevard in Johnson City.

Glowtastic Halloween Weekend: As Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park prepares to close for the year, its closing out the 2023 season with a month of celebrations. From October 13 to October 15, the park will be hosting its Glowtastic Halloween dance party. Kids can join the costume parade, trick-or-treat around the camp, and enter the site decorating contest. Those planning to attend can also head to the apple smash court, explore the pumpkin patch and haunted campground, or shoot zombies on the zombie hunt wagon ride. Day admission is $10 per person and more information can be found at binghamtonjellystone.com. Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park is located at 600 Boswell Hill Road in Endicott.

Halloween Zombie Weekend: Spend another weekend at Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park as it hosts its Halloween Zombie Weekend. From October 20 to October 22, guests can enjoy another weekend full of themed activities as well as a brain toss, zombie walk, zombie hunting hayride, and haunted trail. Zombies will also be meandering about around the campground. Day admission is $10 for this event.

Spooktacular: From October 27 to October 29, join Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park as it says goodbye for now to the camp in spooky style. Day admission is $10 for this event.

Are we missing any fall fun events?

Let us know! If there are any local events you’d like to share, please email the name, location, website and other information to our digital team, here.