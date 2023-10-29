VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Jewish Community Center is getting ready to host an interactive murder mystery dinner with a special twist.

The center is inviting true crime enthusiasts, drag queen lovers, and those just looking to have a good time to its one-of-a-kind immersive dinner event, Diva Death Drop. On November 11, from 7 to 10 p.m., those in attendance will be put to the test to figure out whodunnit as they enjoy dinner and dessert from Chef Victor, a cash bar, and musical entertainment by John Penird and Peaches Éclair.

Presented by Half Light Theater, the mystery is set to unfold all round you. There will be an in-house detective to help you sift through clues and interrogate witnesses, but only you can decide what goes in as evidence. The JCC says the event is perfect for both seasoned detectives and inexperienced rookies. Whoever solves the case will win a reward.

Tickets are $50 per person, with additional sponsorship levels available. Reservations can be made by calling (607)724-2417. The entire community is welcome and encouraged to attend.

Proceeds from the event will benefit families in need of scholarship assistance as well as general program support for the JCC’s daycare, afterschool care, camp, youth, aquatics and sports programming.

For more information, to sponsor, or participate, contact the JCC Office at (607)724-2417 or email at jccoffice@binghamtonjcc.org.