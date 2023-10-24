VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Kopernik Observatory is showing families the spooky side of science this Halloween weekend.

The center is transforming into a Halloween and education destination on October 28 as it hosts Hocus Focus: A Haunting Night at the Observatory.

Guests can visit eerie educators as they perform experiments and demonstrations, peer into the mysteries of space during the Spooky Universe planetarium show and appreciate the moon as they look through telescopes to see alien worlds. Children are invited to come in costume as the center is hosting a trick or treat throughout its decorated classrooms and observatory.

Hocus Focus is a family friendly event. Though the activities are best suited for children ages 4 to 12, all are welcome to participate and enjoy.

Tickets are $8 for adults, $6 children, and free for children under 3. Member discounts do not apply to this event. To purchase tickets, click here.

Tickets are required to attend and are available in one-hour sessions. The three sessions will run from 6 to 7, 7 to 8, and 8 to 9. Kopernik kindly asks those planning to attend to arrive 10 minutes before the start of their session.

Any questions can be emailed to registration@kopernik.org.