BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A Halloween extravaganza is returning to the Ross Park Campus this weekend.

Halloween loving families and friends can head to the Discovery Center of the Southern Tier and Ross Park Zoo for a fun-filled day of themed activities as the organizations host Halloweekend on October 28 and October 29, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event features a unique trick or treat that allows children to collect candy at both the Discovery Center and the Zoo. Afterwards, guests can participate in a variety of festive activities such as crafts and games as well as costume contests each day at noon. Those in attendance will also be able to enjoy performances throughout the park.

On October 28, nursing students from Binghamton University will be joining event organizers as they present Healthy Halloween games, activities, and displays in an effort to teach families about healthy eating and living habits.

Admission to the event is $10 for members of the Discovery Center and Ross Park Zoo, $13 for not-yet-members, and free for children under 2. To purchase tickets, visit thediscoverycenter.org.

Every child who attends the event will receive a 25% off coupon for tickets to Bluey’s Big Play at the Forum Theater on November 1 and November 2. There will also be a drawing for four tickets to see the play. Entries will be accepted both days of Halloweekend with the drawing taking place at the end of the event.