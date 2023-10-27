BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The YWCA of Binghamton is inviting the public to party like its 1898.

The organization is presenting its 2nd annual Ghouls Night Out tomorrow at the Kilmer Mansion.

Halloween lovers will be able to enjoy an evening of activities from food and drinks to raffles and a costume contest. Guests can also engage in the mystique of the holiday with spirit paintings and tarot readings. There will be nine local mediums and psychics offerings readings as well.

Proceeds from Ghouls Night Out will benefit the YWCA and its efforts to provide a safe haven for woman and children in the community.

Organizers say the event is sure to be a hauntingly good time.

“It is unlimited food, unlimited drink, music, dancing, carousing, a costume party. Costumes required, if you ain’t got one don’t show up; unless that’s your costume. It’s a blast. We had about 400 people in the mansion last year and it was off the wall. It was phenomenal. The people who do the decorations for the mansion, my hats off to them. They do an outstanding job,” said Board Member of the Friends of Kilmer Mansion John Darrow.

Ghouls Night Out will be held from 8 to midnight.

Tickets are $50 per person or $90 per couple and can be purchased at the door.

Kilmer Mansion is located at 9 Riverside Drive.