(WIVT/WBGH) – This year, Halloween is a lifestyle. Celebrate the season with all of the spooktacular scares and surprises that the area has to offer.

It’s October that means it’s time to break out your Ouija Board and flashlight. For those looking to take their Halloween spirit up a notch, this is for you.

With the help of NewsChannel 34, you can honor your favorite scream queen or pumpkin king this season by relishing in all of the horrors. We’ve compiled list of frightfully fun attractions that will ensure you a bewitching night.

Ghost Tours

Binghamton is known to many for its trademarks like spiedies and carousels. However, the city is also home to several notable mansions that are incredibly rich in history. This October, discover the spirits that live amongst the area’s most well-known landmarks.

The Bundy House Ghost Tours: In association with Phantom Visions Paranormal, the Bundy Museum of History and Art is hosting The Bundy House Ghost Tour on October 20. Those in attendance will join the paranormal team as they try to capture haunting interactions of historic spirits on camera to share their findings. To make a reservation for this event, send Phantom Visions Paranormal a message via Facebook by clicking here or contact them by email at directorphantomvisions@gmail.com. Tickets to the investigation are $20 per person. The Bundy is located at 129 Main Street in Binghamton. Check out bundymuseum.org for more information.

Give Me A Sign: If the Dead Could Speak: The Phelps Mansion Musuem is taking a look at the rise of spiritualism in the 19th century with this season’s ghost tour. Guests in attendance will learn about its history while touring the depths of the historic Phelps Mansion. There will be a discussion on the origins of spirituality, some of the devices used to communicate with the deceased, the believers and detractors, how the spirits haunted literature with the birth of gothic horror, and more. Tours will be held on October 6, October 13, October 14, October 20, October 21, and October 28. They begin at 7 p.m. and run approximately 90 minutes. Tickets to the tour are $20 general admission and $15 for Phelp Mansion Musuem Members. Visit phelpsmansion.org to purchase. Phelps Mansion Musuem is located at 191 Court Street in Binghamton. Click here to learn more.

Haunted Mansion Tours: Guests can creep around the Roberson Mansion while learning the legends and lure behind the famous home. Those in attendance will tour the mansion while learning about its history as well as the spooky stories that have accumulated there over time. Tours are $6 for students and seniors and $8 for adults and are included with admission into the Museum and Science Center. The tours will be held on October 7, October 13, October 14, October 20, and October 21. They are offered at 2, 3, and 4 p.m. Tickets must be purchased in person. Visit roberson.org for more information. Roberson is located at 30 Front Street in Binghamton.

Paranormal Investigation at The Kilmer Building: Join Paranormal Investigation as they investigate The Kilmer Building. Originally built in 1903, the building space has a vast history tied to the Kilmer family and their success. The building served as a manufacturing space for Dr. Willis Kilmer’s Swamp Root tonic, a medicinal formula for curing liver, kidney, and bladder ailments, and is closely tied to the city’s growth. Guests in attendance will learn the history of the family, the Renaissance-style structure, and what may lurk around the corners. The tour will be held on October 7 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets are $45 and can be purchased here. All proceeds support the restoration of the Kilmer Mansion. The Kilmer Building is located at 31 Lewis Street in Binghamton. To learn more, visit kilmermansion.org.

Spirits of Binghamton’s PAST Ghost Tour: Unveiling the Westside Mysteries: Go back in time and celebrate the lives of those from yesterday while in the presence of their spirits today. Hosted by the Preservation Association of the Southern Tier, guests will be able to step into the shadows of Binghamton’s history for an intriguing evening full of discovery. As you walk around the historic sites of the Westside, those in attendance will be immersed amongst the enigmatic spirits and stories that continue to haunt Binghamton. Tours will be held on October 27 and October 28 from 6 to 8:45 p.m. and will commence every 15 minutes. They will start at St. Patrick’s School on Leroy Street. Tickets are $20 per person and can be purchased here. St. Patrick’s School is located at 9 Leroy Street in Binghamton. Check out pastny.org for more information.

Ghost Light Paranormal Investigation at the Goodwill Theatre: Guests will be able to explore the mysteries hidden at Schorr Family Firehouse Stage with Empirical Paranormal. The investigation will be held on October 20 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $32 and include drinks and snacks. To purchase, click here. The Goodwill Theatre Performing Arts Complex is located at 67 Broad Street in Johnson City. Visit firehousestage.org to learn more.

Haunted Attractions

If you’re tired of watching your favorite horror movies over and over again this season and want to experience the thrill for yourself, we’ve got you covered. Nothing says Halloween quite like the theme park of your nightmares.

Slaughterland Screampark: Beware the chills, thrills, and terrors of the largest, scariest Halloween-themed attraction in the Southern Tier. Since opening in 2019, Slaughterland Screampark has quickly established itself as a go-to Halloween destination. The park is home to four diverse haunted houses that are sure to give guests the fright of their lives. Tickets are $40 for general admission and $55 for VIP and can be purchased in person or online by clicking here. Slaughterland is open every Friday and Saturday throughout the month of October. The ticket booth will open at 6:30 p.m. and attractions will begin at dusk. Slaughterland is located at 666 Barrier Road in Binghamton. To learn more, visit slaughterland.com.

Click here to check out this month’s installment of The Buzz in Bing where NewsChannel 34’s Noah Holloway takes you on an exclusive tour of the scream park!

Reaper’s Revenge: Test your fate this Halloween, if you dare. For the last 15 years, Reaper’s Revenge has built an impressive horror empire. With its high-intensity attractions and interactive haunted hayride, the Halloween Park is not for the faint of heart. Reapers Revenge is open every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday throughout the month of October. The ticket office is open from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. and the park will close once everyone has seen the show. Tickets are $69 for general admission and $99 for VIP and can be purchased in person or online by clicking here. Reaper’s Revenge is located at 460 Green Grove Road in Scranton, PA. Check out reapersrevenge.com for more information.

Hellstead Manor: Known for its frightening features and eerie energy, Hellstead Manor is a haunted house that was built inside of a real haunted home. Built in 1851, the house holds a rich and creepy history that leaves those who enter questioning what’s fact or fiction. Known as one of Pennsylvania’s best haunts, guests will venture through the original rooms of the house before experiencing three more terrifying attractions sure to make anyone’s blood run cold. They are open from 7 to 11 p.m. every Friday and Saturday throughout the month of October. Tickets are $38 for general admission and $48 for VIP and can be purchased in person or online by clicking here. Hallstead Manor is located at 630 Harmony Rd in Hallstead, PA. Visit hellsteadmanor.com to learn more.

Did we miss your favorite haunted happening?

Let us know! If there are any local events you’d like to share, please email the name, location, website and other information to our digital team, here.