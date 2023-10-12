ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – If you want to see the most colorful leaves in Central New York, experts say this is the weekend to do so.

Peak foliage in multiple counties in our region has been projected in this week’s “I LOVE NY Fall Foliage Report”. The report is based on the observations of volunteer leaf watchers throughout the state.

Broome County is one region expected to see peak foliage. Reports predict the leaves will be at 75% transition, with bright yellow, red and orange colors.

90% color change is projected in Chenango County, particularly in Norwich. Also projected to see peak foliage is Madison County, at 75% change with bright green, yellow, orange, brown and red leaves.

For a detailed map or more information, visit Iloveny.com.