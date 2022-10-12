BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A first-of-its-kind wrestling event is coming to the Binghamton Bulldogs Sports Complex this Saturday, October 15th.

The event, called Wrestling Con, is a convention that will run during the day from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. and feature autograph signings and meet-and-greets with some of wrestling’s top stars like Julia Hart and Brock Anderson, and WWE Hall of Famers Tito Santana and Arn Anderson.

The fun doesn’t stop when the convention wraps up at 5 p.m. as the evening will be filled with wrestling matches that begin at 6 p.m. (gates open at 5:30).

Extreme Championship Wrestling legend Tommy Dreamer will face Elmira native HC LOC. Another notable matchup is Sean Carr, of Binghamton, vs. National Wrestling Alliance’s BLK Jeez. The wrestlers will compete for the Anarchy Memorial Cup.

For more information or to by tickets, you can visit binghamtonwrestlingcon.myshopify.com.

The Binghamton Bulldogs Sports Complex is located at 1025 Robinson Hill Road in Johnson City.