BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A world record breaking event is returning to Binghamton this weekend.

AP Entertainment is preparing to host its 7th Annual Anniversary Trivia Party on January 20 at Seton Catholic Central High School.

The event began several years ago and served as a way to thank the company’s supporters. Since then, it has grown so large that in 2017 it set the Guinness World Record for “Largest Team Trivia Gathering of More Than Two Person Teams.”

The evening will feature live performances from local band The Clue, catered food, and an open bar as well as many surprises for those in attendance. The team that wins trivia will be awarded $3,500, if they can beat out an expected 450 competitors.

Doors open at 6 p.m., with dinner served at 7. Trivia is set to begin at 8.

Tickets are limited. They are available by reaching out to apentertainment607@gmail.com or by visiting AP Entertainment at any local event throughout the week.

For more information, visit apentertainment607.com.

Seton Catholic Central High School is located at 70 Seminary Avenue in Binghamton.