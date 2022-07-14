UTICA, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Workforce Development Board’s Women in Apprenticeship and Nontraditional Occupations grant program is hosting a free virtual job fair specifically for women.

The goal of the job fair is to help women who are interested in working in “nontraditional” occupations. Nontraditional occupations are defined by the U.S. Department of Labor as any industry in which females make up 25% or less of the workforce.

Examples of nontraditional employment opportunities include IT/Cybersecurity. Advanced Manufacturing, Trades jobs, and more.

Project Director Sommer Edwards says, “our virtual job fairs have proven to be exceptionally helpful in providing women with the opportunity to further connect with employers to learn more about the workforce and explore new career options. As our grant is coming to a close, I encourage all who are interested in our 17-county outreach to take advantage of our platform and make new professional connections.”

The Women in Apprenticeship and Nontraditional Occupations grant program serves Broome, Chenango, Tioga, and Delaware county along with 13 other counties around New York State

The virtual fair will take place on Wednesday, July 27th, from 11-1.

Employers can register for the event here.

Job seekers can register here.