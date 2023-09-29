BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Although Binghamton is known for perfecting the spiedie, it’s all about wings this weekend.

After its 4-year hiatus, Binghamton Wingfest is returning on September 30 at Mirabito Stadium. From 2 to 6 p.m., wing lovers across the community will be able to enjoy live music, vendors, beer, and of course, the best chicken wings the Southern Tier has to offer.

Upon arrival, everyone in attendance will receive 10 taste tickets and a poker chip. Each ticket is good for one wing and more can be purchased for $1. All of the bars and restaurants will be set up along the warning track so guests can go at their own pace, wander around, and try as many wings as they’d like. Community members and judges will then vote for their favorite wings. At the end of the event the 2023 King of Wings will be crowned.

Guests can join in on more wing-themed fun by participating in the annual wing eating contest and riding the mechanical chicken wing.

Live music will be provided by Messy Truth and Two Dollar Pistol.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased here. Kids 10 and under get in for free but will not be issued wing tickets.

Participating bars and restaurants can be found here.