WINDSOR, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Windsor Central School District will hold its Fall Bus Driver Open House on Saturday, October 15th from 9:30 to 11 a.m.

According to the school, this event is indicative of the shortage of drivers not just in Windsor, but in the area and state.

The event will take place at the Windsor CSD Bus Garage located at 206 Main Street.

Prospective drivers can learn about the pay, benefits, and free training available.

These include:

Pay starting at $17/hour

Extra pay opportunities: summer program, field trips, sports trips, and more

Eligible for the NYS State and Local Retirement System

Eligible for health, dental, and vision benefits

Cash buyouts for those who decline health insurance coverage

Earn sick, family sick, and personal days every year. These days can accrue to be used against the cost of insurance at retirement

There will also be a closed course at Windsor Central High School for interested candidates to test drive a bus.