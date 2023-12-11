BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Local Wheel of Fortune fans will have the opportunity to spin to win this March.

Wheel of Fortune Live! is coming to the Forum Theatre on March 7, 2024, at 7:30 p.m.

The game show has been adapted into a stage show, allowing audience members to play along and win prizes. Guests will be randomly selected to go on stage where they will have the chance to call consonants, buy vowels, and solve puzzles all while spinning a full-sized replica of the iconic Wheel.

Players will be able to win several prizes such as trips to destinations like Paris and Hawaii or up to $10,000 in cash. There will be audience games as well.

Tickets for Wheel of Fortune Live! go on sale on December 15 at 10 a.m.

To purchase, visit ticketmaster.com or the Mirabito Box Office located at the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena.