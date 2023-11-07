BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Senator Lea Webb, in collaboration with several local organizations, is inviting Broome County veterans to learn about helpful services in the area.

Webb is hosting a Broome County Veterans Resource Fair on November 8 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Held at American Legion Post 80 in Binghamton, veterans in attendance can meet with valuable community partners who as they offerr information and access to their services.

Organizations in attendance include Department of Veterans Affairs, Broome County Department of Veterans Services, Southern Tier Veterans Support Group, Twin Tiers Honor Flight, Stand with Me Assistance Dog Training, Clear Path for Veterans, and many more.

Webb will also recognize three local veterans at the event for their commitment and dedication to our country and local community.

Free COVID-19 rapid tests and masks will be provided as well, while supplies last.

American Legion Post 80 is located at 76 Main Street.