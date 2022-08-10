VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Next Friday, August 19th, the Perseid Meteor Shower will be viewable in the Binghamton area.

The meteor shower produces up to 60 meteors per hour as they appear to radiate from the constellation Perseus. You can grab a lawn chair or blanket and head to Kopernik where the event begins at 8:30 p.m. The property has dark skies, great for viewing, especially after midnight. Kopernik’s telescopes will also be open for viewing Saturn, Jupiter, the Moon, and numerous deep-sky objects.

Admission is $6 for adults, $4 for seniors and students, and $20 for families. Group rates are also available.

The event is a clear-only program, meaning that it will only happen if the weather forecast calls for clear skies. On Friday afternoon, you can visit the Kopernik website or call 607-748-3685 to see if the event will go on as planned.