BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Singer/songwriter Walker Hayes is performing in Binghamton at the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena on Friday, September 30th, during a stop on his Glad You’re Here Tour.

Hayes is an award-winning recording artist who is well-known for his hits “Fancy Like,” “AA,” and “You Broke Up with Me.” “Fancy Like” has topped every sales and streaming chart since its release, spending a collective 6 months and counting at the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Country Songs Chart and hitting the top 5 on Billboard’s Hot 100 Songs.

“Fancy Like” blew up on Tik Tok with the song being used half a million times on the app. Hayes also made up a dance for the song with his teenage daughter that garnered over 32 million views. The video and song went on to been featured in a national Applebee’s ad campaign.

Doors open on Friday at 6 p.m. with the concert beginning at 7.

There are still tickets available on ticketmaster.com, but you can avoid additional fees by purchasing your tickets in person at the box office.

Tickets are either $35, $45, or $55 depending on the location.

There are also exclusive VIP packages available that you can check out here.