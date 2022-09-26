BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Visions Federal Credit Union is looking for veteran service providers and community partners to participate in their First Annual Veterans Expo on November 7th.

The Expo will take place at the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena and is, “meant to provide accessible resources to our community of veterans and veteran families,” says Visions.

Vendors are encouraged to decorate their booth in a patriotic theme. The best-decorated booth will be awarded a $100 Visa gift card, and $100 will be donated to the winner’s nonprofit veteran-support organization of choice.

The event will run from 3 to 7 p.m. Vendors can register for free by clicking this link.

The registration deadline is October 3rd.