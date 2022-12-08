ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Enjoy the sounds of the season this Saturday, December 10th, at the Village of Endicott Rotunda Room.
The village will host its annual Holiday Concert from 4 to 7 p.m.
The following acts are scheduled to perform:
- Allie Torto – 4 to 4:30 p.m.
- All Saints Select Choir – 4:40 to 5:10 p.m.
- Nexus (Robert Weinberger and Larry Lolli) – 5:20 to 6 p.m.
- Matthew Beach – 6:10 to 7 p.m.
Each act will perform holiday music as well as their choice on non-holiday music. Light refreshments of coffee, hot cocoa, and cookies will also be available.
The Village of Endicott Rotunda Room is located at 1009 East Main Street.