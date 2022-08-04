VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A new art exhibit is coming to the Vestal Public Library beginning on Friday, August 5th.

A group of painters from the Vestal Senior Center will showcase their oil paintings to the public through the Vestal Public Library Community Arts Program.

The exhibition will begin on the 5th with an opening reception from 4-6 p.m. You can meet the artists and watch them create new masterpieces.

Some sales will benefit direct relief for Ukraine. You can check the title card on each painting for information regarding sale of that piece.

The reception and gallery are free and open to the public.

The exhibition closes on August 31st.