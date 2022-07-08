VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Vestal High School is partnering with the Vestal Police Department to host its annual Youth Police Academy from July 11th-29th.

According to the school, the academy is a leadership-focused educational program for students in grades 8-12.

Students who attend will begin each day with physical fitness training, and then engage in workshops and presentations.

“Cadets” will learn several valuable skills including active listening, defensive training, drug and alcohol prevention, first aid, team-building, and more.

Instruction will be conducted by officers from the Vestal Police Department with appearances from SWAT, CSI, K9, National Guard, and other trainers.

Here is the schedule for the 3-week academy:

July 12 – Topic 1: EMS – 11 a.m.-12 p.m. – Topic 2: Fire Investigation – 1-3 p.m.

July 13 – Topic: LifeNet – 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

July 14 – Demonstration: K9 Officer Training – 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

July 15 – Activity: Obstacle Course – 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. – Scenarios: Traffic Stops – 1-3 p.m.

July 18 – Topic 1: Leadership – 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. – Topic 2: National Guard – 1-3 p.m.

July 20 – Topic 1: Crime Scene Investigation – 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. – Topic 2: STOP-DWI – 1-3 p.m.

July 21 – Topic: DEC – 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

July 22 – Activity: Scenarios – 1-3 p.m.