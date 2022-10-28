VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On Friday, November 11th, the Vestal Elks Lodge will be holding a Veterans Donation Drive from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Donations will benefit the Oxford Veterans Home, Willow Point Nursing Facility, and Absolut Nursing Facility.

The Elks Lodge is asking the community to bring the following items:

White noise machines, portable radio/CD players, internet radios, Dollar Tree gift cards, stamps, ladies & men’s socks (all sizes), ladies & men’s sweat pants (all sizes), ladies & men’s sweat shirts (all sizes), ladies and men’s t-shirts (all sizes), good paint brushes, sandpaper, Apple Barrel paints (variety of colors), bigger real projects (birdhouses, etc.), water color paper, large print puzzle books, fidget toys (spinners, poppers, squishy balls, etc.), lap blankets, and monetary donations.

If you don’t want to get out of the car, there will be a drive-thru tent set up with a veterans committee and boy scouts ready to unload your donation.

The event will be held rain or shine. The Vestal Elks Lodge is located at 2071 Vestal Parkway West.

For more information you can contact Mindi at 607-259-3814.