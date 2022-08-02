ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A local community improvement program is hosting a fun-filled program for children interested in Science, Technology, Engineering/Environment, Agriculture/Art, and Math.
4-H-UNITY (Urban Neighborhood Improved Through Youth) has planned an event called ‘UNITY STEAMs Ahead’ as part of their continuing focus on youth-led, civic engagement projects.
The event will take place on Thursday, August 4th, from 4-6 p.m. at the West Endicott Park and will be run by 4-H UNITY Endicott Teen Leaders who are all students at Union-Endicott High School.
The following organizations will be in attendance offering fun, interactive STEAM activities at their tables:
- BAE Systems
- Broome County Public Library
- Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County 4-H Education Center at Finch Hollow
- Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County 4-H RootED Afterschool Program
- Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County Nutrition
- Crime Victims Assistance Center
- Endicott Preschool
- Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- UHS Hepatitis C Care and Treatment
- YWCA Binghamton and Broome County
For more information or questions contact Asia Amber, 4-H UNITY Project Coordinator Cornell Cooperative Extension Broome County – 607-245-6893