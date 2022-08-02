ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A local community improvement program is hosting a fun-filled program for children interested in Science, Technology, Engineering/Environment, Agriculture/Art, and Math.

4-H-UNITY (Urban Neighborhood Improved Through Youth) has planned an event called ‘UNITY STEAMs Ahead’ as part of their continuing focus on youth-led, civic engagement projects.

The event will take place on Thursday, August 4th, from 4-6 p.m. at the West Endicott Park and will be run by 4-H UNITY Endicott Teen Leaders who are all students at Union-Endicott High School.

The following organizations will be in attendance offering fun, interactive STEAM activities at their tables:

BAE Systems

Broome County Public Library

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County 4-H Education Center at Finch Hollow

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County 4-H RootED Afterschool Program

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County Nutrition

Crime Victims Assistance Center

Endicott Preschool

Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways

Lockheed Martin Corporation

UHS Hepatitis C Care and Treatment

YWCA Binghamton and Broome County

For more information or questions contact Asia Amber, 4-H UNITY Project Coordinator Cornell Cooperative Extension Broome County – 607-245-6893