VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – It’s officially spooky season and the United Way is making sure children across the community are prepared to go trick or treating this year.

United Way of Broome County and Vestal Rotary Club are hosting a Halloween Costume Giveaway and Autumn Celebration on October 7 from 9 a.m. to noon. Children and families can join the sponsors for a morning of treats, pumpkins, costumes, and fun. The event will be held at the United Way Offices located at 101 South Jensen Road in Vestal.

There will be 250 Halloween costumes on hand for children of all ages, ensuring there is a costume that is right for each kid. The costumes are free of charge and no admission fee is required. A child must be present at the event in order to receive a costume. No RSVP is necessary to attend.

Doors will open promptly at 9 and the event will end once all of the costumes are chosen.

For more information on the giveaway and other future events, visit United Way of Broome County on Facebook.