BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The United Way is hosting trivia night on Friday, and all of the funds go to support local veterans.

United Way of Broome County is hosting a musical clue trivia event. Instead of the standard question and answer, your team will listen to a song, and the trivia answer is hidden either in the name of the title or the musical artist themselves.

The event is taking place at the American Legion Post 80, located at 76 Main Street in Binghamton at 6 p.m. this Friday.

The Director of Resource Development at the United Way, Tom Connors says that you can make your trivia team as big or small as you like.

You can be a one-person team, or have up to ten people.

“If you get the answer without a musical clue, you get full points. If you require a musical clue, then you get a fewer amount of points. That’s basically it. It’s not based on musicals but its just general trivia,” said Connors.

There will be light refreshments including bar service. An additional beverage will be offered to all veterans and active-duty military personnel.

There will be prizes given to the top three teams.

Tickets are $25 per person, which includes a free drink and snacks.

Sign up by visiting uwbroome.org.