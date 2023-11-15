ENDICOTT, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Organizers from Union Endicott High School are inviting the community to join them in celebrating what’s left of the fall season.

UE’s annual Harvest Fest will take place on November 18 from 12 to 3 p.m. The family event will be filled with food, games, activities, and more, ensuring there is something fun for everyone.

Guests can enjoy snacks from S&S, Smokey Legends, and La Isla food trucks while playing strategy and carnival games, participating in raffles, and doing crafts. A bounce house and photobooth will also be on site at the festival.

The following community agencies will be on hand promoting their services ahead of the holiday season:

BOCES Cosmotology

SouthernTier Community Center

Unity 4H

STIC

Boy and Girl Scouts

BU Dental Hygeine

Fidelis Care

Molina Healthcare

Visions

Town of Union Parks and Rec

UECSD Family Support Center

…and more

The event is completely free and open to all who wish to attend.