BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A night of Halloween fun is returning to Binghamton for the first time since the pandemic.

The Discovery Center is hosting Trick-or-Trivia on Friday, October 14th, at St. Michael’s Church from 6 to 9 p.m.

The event will feature a ghostly wine pull, spooktacular finger foods, a beer and wine cash bar, and a costume contest.

Cash prizes will be given to the top trivia winners. $1,000 for first place, $500 for second, and $100 for third. There will also be prizes for best costumes.

To register your team, visit thediscoverycenter.org.

St. Michael’s Church is located at 296 Clinton Street.