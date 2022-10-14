BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Tonight, the Discovery Center of the Southern Tier is hosting a Trick-or-Trivia event at St. Michael’s Church in Binghamton.

This year’s event will feature a ghostly wine pull, spooktacular finger foods, a beer and wine cash bar, and a costume contest.

Cash prizes will be given to top trivia winners:

1st place – $1,000

2nd place – $500

3rd place – $100

There will also be prizes for best costumes and a 50/50 raffle. Over 1,000 tickets have already been sold for the raffle; the drawing will be held tonight at 8:50.

The trivia event begins at 6 p.m. and will run until 9 p.m.