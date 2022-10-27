Graphic courtesy of the Broome County Humane Society

BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Humane Society is hosting trivia night on Friday, November 4th, at American Legion Post 1645.

The night will begin at 6 p.m. and include dinner, snacks, dessert, and a cash bar.

Tickets are $15 per person.

First place will receive a prize of $100, second will get $75, and third $50.

All proceeds will benefit the Broome County Humane Society.

You can click here for more information or to register your team.

Post 1645 is located at 177 Robinson Street in Binghamton.