Photo from previous Broome Bands Together concert via Otsiningo Park.

DICKINSON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Tonight’s Broome Bands Together concert at Otsiningo Park has been postponed due to the weather.

The band, Beard of Bees, was set to perform at 6 p.m.

A make-up concert has already been scheduled for next Tuesday, August 30th, at 6 p.m.