NICHOLS, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Tioga Downs Casino Resort will host the New York Sire Stakes Day of Champions next week on Saturday, September 10th.

The card will feature eight races for the best state-bred two and three-year-old-horses who will compete for purses of $200,000 each and over $1.6 million total.

“We are delighted to invite horse-racing fans from across the area to Tioga Downs for such a prestigious event,” said Vice President of Racing Jason Settlemoir. “The NYSS finals highlight the best of New York. Fans will be treated to a tremendous day of racing featuring champion horses and the country’s top drivers.”

The event will begin at 1 p.m. with a night card beginning at 6:15 p.m.

Attendees are invited to explore the entire Tioga Downs property, including its casino, bars and restaurants, and the FanDuel Sportsbook.