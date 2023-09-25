WAVERLY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Tioga County Veterans’ Service Agency is inviting the community to join them in raising awareness for veteran military suicide at their upcoming 5k and afterparty.

Coinciding with the last day of National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, the 4th Annual 5k Ruck March for Them will be held on September 30 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Waverly Glen Park Amphitheater. Participants are asked to wear a ruck or backpack with 22 pounds of weight throughout the run to represent the 22 veterans and military members lost every day to suicide.

Local mental health organizations will be in attendance to offer information on their services and support to those in need. The ruck march will be followed by a band bash and pig roast.

Registration is required to participate and can be done so by calling (607)687-8228 or emailing verterans@tiogacountyny.gov. Space is limited to the first 150 that register. For more information on the event and the agency’s services, check out Tioga County Veterans’ Service Agency.

STOP 22- Share the Struggle is a Tioga County Veterans Dwyer Peer Support

Program to combat veteran military suicide. It offers local veterans and service members access to mental health resources and a safe space to come to for support. To get involved in STOP 22, email Mike at verterans@tiogacountyny.gov.