BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Rumble Ponies fans will once again have the opportunity to dine with the future stars of Queens.

The Binghamton Rumble Ponies are hosting their annual “Meet the Ponies” dinner on April 3 at the Holiday Inn in Binghamton to kick off the start of the 2024 season. The theme of this year’s event is “The Language of Baseball.”

Fans will have the opportunity to meet the Ponies entire Opening Day roster. Players will be available for autographs and photographs as well. Those in attendance can also bid on several auction items, with proceeds benefiting the Rumble Ponies Foundation. Fans will enjoy a three-course meal as well. Between courses, members of the New York Mets and Rumble Ponies organizations will discuss the upcoming season.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased until March 29. They are $55 per person and include the Meet and Greet, a complimentary swag bag including a souvenir item and pen, and the three-course dinner.

Tickets can be purchased by calling (607)722-3866, online at bingrp.com, or by visiting the Mirabito Stadium Administrative Offices. The office is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Opening Day for the Rumble Ponies 2024 season is April 5.