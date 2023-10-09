ENDICOTT, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Italian Americans across the community are invited to join two unique comedians as they share the ups and downs of growing up Italian.

The Uncle Louie Variety Show is coming to the Endicott Performing Arts Center on October 13 at 8 p.m. The show is presented by Italian American comedy duo Carlo Russo and Lou Greco as they perform different stand-up comedy acts, original songs, and sketches as the lovable Uncle Louie and Pasqualino characters.

Russo and Greco perform live comedy shows across the United States and have previously performed at EPAC’s Robert Eckert Theatre.

Balcony tickets are $25 each and floor tickets are $35 each. To purchase, click here.