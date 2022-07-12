CONKLIN, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Conklin Fair will be held this weekend, July 14th, 15th, and 16th, at the Floyd L. Maines Community Center and Fair Grounds.

According to the Conklin Fair Committee, the fair continues grow each year by adding more rides, more activities, great music, and fun activities.

The event offers plenty of free parking and no entrance fee along with a long list of activities, several of which are free as well.

The fair usually kicks off with an annual First Responders Parade but the parade will not take place this year due to insurance issues. Instead the weekend will begin with an opening ceremony on the fair stage at 7 p.m. Thursday night.

Beginning Thursday at 5 p.m., Main Event Amusements will open with a $25 ride special that includes several more rides than the fair has seen in previous years. For $25 you can ride all day from 1-10 p.m. on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

The weekend also includes loads of food options, street performances, wood carvers, a beer tent, a cupcake baking content, an ice cream eating contest, and much more.

There will be music every night by music groups like: Brothers & Friends, Kevin Ludwig, 5th Gear, Paul Noyd, and The Look.

The fair will come to a close with an aerial light show and fireworks spectacular on the 16th at 10 p.m.

Check out The Conklin Fair on Facebook for updates and more information.