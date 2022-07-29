BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Since Tuesday this week, the Broome County Fair has been underway, but now we are heading into the weekend festivities.

The 147th Broome County Fair is running through this Sunday, July 31st at the FairGrounds in Whitney Point.

Tonight, at 7 p.m. is the first time the Black Cat Hell Driver Stunt Show is performing at the Broome County Fair.

General Grandstand admission is $5 and $2 from children ages 5 through 12.

Tomorrow is the fair’s main event as shows begin at 8:30 a.m.

At noon tomorrow, the rides will open up, as well as the semi-truck pride and polish parade.

At 1:30 is the annual Semi-truck pull, followed by the super stock and modified tractor pulls at 7 p.m.

Tomorrow, grandstand admission is $10 and $5 for children.

President of Broome County Agricultural Society, Gary Cornell said, “We try to listen to what people want. What went over good, what didn’t go over good. And we go to neighboring fairs just to see what works for them, will it work for us. And we start, basically, next month, we start planning out next year’s fair.”

The fair winds down on Sunday, with rides opening at noon. You can pay $20 and receive unlimited rides until 5 p.m.

2 p.m. on Sunday is one of the fan favorites, the demolition Derby.

Tickets are $5 for general admission and $2 for children.

The Broome County Fair will officially close on Sunday at 9 p.m.

For more information regarding pricing and scheduling, visit the website at broomecountyfairny.com.