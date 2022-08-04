BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A group of parrot performers are also flying in for the Spiedie Fest this weekend.

Squawk! The Amazing Bird Show displays the unusual talents of 8 trained parrots.

The parrots each have different specialties including roller skating, basketball, solving puzzles, painting, card tricks, doing math problems, and even mind reading.

Owner Debbie Obarka says that audience members won’t be able to believe what her birds can do.

“It’s funny because I thought that, you know, that a lot of the tricks that we do were things that they used to do years ago when I worked over at Bush Gardens in Tampa, and now they’re all new again. People haven’t seen them, people go, they roller skate? They roller skate? It’s like yeah, they roller skate, yeah they do. So, it’s surprising that they’ve never seen these things so it’s new to them all again,” says Obarka.

Debbie and her husband Mark have been performing for over 20 years with their pet parrots.

Both shows will be held in the large white tent outside of the concert area, with performances on Friday at 6 and 8, and Saturday and Sunday at noon, 2, 4, and 6.

There’s more information at spiediefest.com.