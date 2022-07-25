ENDWELL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Humane Society is hosting its annual Duck Derby fundraiser on Saturday, August 20th. The derby will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Highland Park in Endwell.

To help out The Humane Society, all you have to do is adopt a rubber duck. Ducks are $5 a piece with that price dropping for bulk orders (6 for $25, 25 for $100, 70 for $250). On the day of the event, about 10,000 rubber ducks will race down a course at Highland Park, whichever one finishes first will be declared the winner.

If your duck comes in first place, you win the grand prize of $5,000. Second place gets $1,300 and third place gets $700.

Proceeds from every duck adoption will go directly to The Humane Society , an independent non-profit animal welfare organization dedicated to the prevention of animal cruelty and finding permanent, loving homes for companion animals.

Along with the race, there will also be music, food, vendors and more. There are still sponsorships and vendor spaces available for this event. Contact kbroderick@bchumanesoc.com for more sponsorship information or fill out a vendor registration form here if you are interested in being a vendor.

You can adopt your rubber duck here: https://www.duckrace.com/binghamton