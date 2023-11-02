TOWN OF DICKINSON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Potential new students can head to SUNY Broome this weekend for an in depth look at life on campus.

SUNY Broome Community College is hosting its Fall Open House from 9 to noon on November 4. Faculty, staff, current students, and representatives from the college will be on site at the event to answer any questions and help guests discover their academic passions.

“Whether you are a traditional high school student planning for college, or an adult learner looking to progress on your academic or professional journey, we welcome and encourage you to visit our Fall Open House,” said SUNY Broome President Tony Hawkins. “SUNY Broome Community College has a program, opportunity or resource for everyone, and we can’t wait to share all we have to offer with our prospective students and their families at Open House.”

Those in attendance can take advantage of a variety of services to better help prepare them for enrollment such as academic advising and application help that can lead to instant acceptance to SUNY Broome. There will also be a tabling fair showcasing over 55 degree and certificate programs along with several tours of campus and student housing, visits to classrooms and labs, and education on financial aid, scholarships, and student support services.

For more on the Open House, visit sunybroome.edu/open-house.