NEWARK VALLEY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The annual Sundaes at the Farm family event returns this month on July 24th. This year it will be held at the Spencer Family Dairy Farm.

The event is presented by The Tioga County Agricultural Resource Group and is used as a great opportunity to showcase Tioga County’s Agricultural roots.

The scheduled fun will include self-guided barn tours with farmers on hand to answer questions, baby calves and other farm animals, educational displays, a food both, live music, and of course, ice cream sundaes.

Free sundaes with toppings made from local ingredients will be served throughout the day by the Tioga County Dairy Princesses.

Each year, the event is hosted at a different farm in Tioga County giving visitors and residents the opportunity to get to know their local farmers and learn more about agriculture in the area.

Spencer Farm is located at 3657 West Creek Road in Newark Valley, New York. The farm is a first generation dairy farm owned and operated by Todd and Josie Spencer.

Todd and Josie purchased the farm in 1999 and have grown their herd of animals from 32 cows to 140 cows and 150 young stock.

The couple runs their farm mostly on family labor with the help of their boys Cody and Chris.

The event will run from Noon until 3 p.m. and is free to all who wish to attend.