BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The folks at Saint Mary’s are busy preparing homemade dishes that are im-pasta-bly delicious.

St. Mary’s of the Assumption is hosting its annual feast bazaar this Saturday outside of its Rec Center on Hawley Street in Binghamton.

Today, parishioners from the church were busy rolling meatballs for the popular meatball sandwiches. Last week, they were pinching gnocchi.

The bazaar will run from noon to 10 p.m. and serve an assortment of home made Italian foods and desserts, including pasta fagioli, polenta, sausage, steak sandwiches, spiedies, salt potatoes, cannoli, and more.

Alcoholic beverages will also be available.

Co-Coordinator of the event, Renee Cramer says that the togetherness of the event makes it special.

“It’s something I’ve done since I’ve been a little, little girl, and it’s just, it’s tradition. You know? You see August, you know when the tents go up the festival’s coming and you’re all excited and ready to come and do and then you know school is coming. It’s just, I’ve always wanted to be part of it.”

In addition to the food, the event will also feature musical performances, games, and a raffle.

For more information, go to marypaul.org.