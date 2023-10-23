BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Some prominent members of Binghamton’s history are coming back to life this weekend.

The Preservation Association of the Southern Tier is hosting its 15th Spirits of Binghamton’s Past walking tour Friday evening.

This year’s tour is centered on the city’s Westside, beginning and ending at Saint Patrick’s Church on Leroy Street where participants will hear from the ghost of an Irish priest. Other stops include the Davidge Mansion, the Roberson Mansion and the Kilmer Mansion where historic reenactors will portray the likes of Joshua Whitney, Alonzo Roberson, Ella Davidge and Rod Serling.

Historian John Darrow will portray Willis Sharpe Kilmer who became a millionaire through his family’s production of the herbal remedy Swamp Root.

“He got the gold mine. He got everything that went with it. When you come in on Friday night the 27th to visit briefly with Mr. Kilmer, he’s going to be gloating and glorying in what he received by means of the old-fashioned way, he inherited it,” said Darrow.

Darrow says the focus of the tour is on some of the more light-hearted anecdotes about some of Binghamton’s most famous and most notorious former residents.

The tours leave on the 15-minute interval from 6 to 8:45 p.m.

Tickets are $20, $10 for children 14 and under, and can be purchased at pastny.org.