BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The 15th Annual Binghamton Bridge Pedal will take place on Saturday, August 13th from 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

The event is a leisurely 9-mile police-escorted bicycle ride around downtown Binghamton and the river corridor areas. Participants will explore parks, significant sites, multiple bridges, and view public art displays.

The ride will start and finish at TechWorks! located at 321 Water Street in Binghamton.

It is only $15 for adults, $10 for seniors 60 and over, and free for youth 18 and under.

Registration includes the bike ride, a t-shirt, and a post pedal party. The party will begin at TechWorks! right after the ride and is open to the public at no charge. Guests can tour the building, enjoy refreshments, and participate in mural painting.

The ride starts promptly at 9 a.m., so participants should arrive early to sign-in and pick up their t-shirt.

You can pre-register online here: Binghamton Bridge Pedal Registration 2022 — TechWorks! (ctandi.org)

You can also register the day of the event and pay with cash or a check.