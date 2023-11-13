BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Community members are invited to join Elmo, Big Bird, Cookie Monster and the rest of their beloved friends for a special live show this April.

Round Room Live and Sesame Workshop recently announced the start of a brand-new live tour, “Sesame Street Live! Say Hello.” The show, which has plans to stop in Binghamton, is set to bring the most iconic characters of Sesame Street to life in an interactive production.

The Forum Theatre will present Sesame Street Live! Say Hello on April 23, 2024, at 6 p.m. Tickets will go on sale November 17, with presales starting on November 14. Guests are encouraged to break out their dancing shoes ahead of the show so they can celebrate, sing, and dance with their favorite furry friends.

For tickets and additional information, visit broomearenaforum.com.