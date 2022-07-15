WINDSOR, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Windsor Town Fair dedicates an inclusive and comfortable sensory space for children with special needs.

Local mother and Windsor resident Katrina McLean found that large events can be very overwhelming for her 4-year old autistic son, Michael.

Michael’s Sensory Space is a large area serving as an outlet for overstimulated children who need a break from the fair’s festivities.

The space will offer a wide variety of activities including fidget toys, a water table, bubble tent, and a quiet area.

The Windsor Town Fair will be held July 21-24 at Klumpp Park and in addition to Michael’s Sensory Space will feature carnival rides, live bands, vendors, a pony pull, cornhole tournament, and a car and truck show.

For more information visit windsortownfair.com.