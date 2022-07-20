BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Preservation Association of the Southern Tier is inviting the community to an open house this weekend.

The Sacred Sites committee will hold its 10th annual Sacred Sites Tour this Sunday.

The event includes 20 participating houses of worship throughout Binghamton, Johnson City, Endicott, and Endwell.

The past two years, the event has been offered virtually.

Ron Borgna says that this year, the public finally has an opportunity to visit these places and witness their history in person.

“People will finally get a chance to come to the interiors of these magnificent buildings, that usually they just see from the outside. So this Sunday, people can actually be a tourist in their own town and neighborhood and go inside these buildings and see these spectacular architectural features.”

Borgna says people will get to see beamed ceilings, murals, icons, sculptures and more.

He also says that the participating buildings are bunched together, making it easy for people to reach their next destination.