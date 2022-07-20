BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On Saturday, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies are hosting a night honoring Black baseball Pioneer Bud Fowler.

The night is part of a Minor League Baseball initiative called “The Nine” that is designed to honor and celebrate the historic impact that numerous Black baseball pioneers had on the sport.

John W. Jackson Jr., also known as Bud Fowler, is believed to be the first Black player to play professional baseball. He started his professional career in 1878, 60 years before Jackie Robinson broke Major League Baseball’s color barrier.

Fowler played locally for the Binghamton Bingos in 1887, so as a tribute he Rumble Ponies will take the field in special Binghamton Bingos themed jerseys.

The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a Bud Fowler bobblehead and all fans will have the opportunity to participate in trivia throughout the game that will focus on highlighting the historical accomplishments and milestones of Black players in baseball history.

After the game, fans will be invited to stay for a post game showing of Marvel’s “Black Panther” on the video board.

Local Black-owned businesses and organizations will be selling tickets to the game all week long. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for children 12 and under and adults 60+.

Here is a list of where tickets can be purchased:

Broome County Urban League – 81 Main Street, Binghamton

– 81 Main Street, Binghamton North of Main – 85 Walnut Street, Binghamton

– 85 Walnut Street, Binghamton Caribbean Patty World – 188.5 Main Street, Binghamton

– 188.5 Main Street, Binghamton Legacy Lounge – 120 Hawley Street, Binghamton

– 120 Hawley Street, Binghamton Crystal Spell – 75 Glenwood Ave, Binghamton

– 75 Glenwood Ave, Binghamton Big Zues BBQ – 213 Chenango Street, Binghamton

– 213 Chenango Street, Binghamton Dayseons Fashion – 192 Main Street, Binghamton

– 192 Main Street, Binghamton The Outlet Bar and Lounge – 1304 Monroe Street, Endicott

The following vendors will also be attendance selling products during the game:

The Crystal Spell

Sweetay’s

LoveSick Doll Art

Khonsu

Neveah Jewels Collections

The game will begin at 6:35 with gates opening at 5:35.