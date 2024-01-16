BIINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Ross Park Zoo is celebrating their colony of African penguins while calling attention to the growing extinction of the beloved bird.

The Zoo is hosting its first annual Penguin Palooza Weekend on January 20 and January 21. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will feature an afternoon full of fun including penguin-themed crafts, a story time, waddle races, and a penguin pebble scavenger hunt.

Additionally, for an extra fee, there will be a special instructed Penguin Pals Painting Project where pairs of artists can create their own joint canvases in celebration of the penguins. To register, click here.

The Ross Park Zoo reminds guests that it is going to be very cold outside. However, they have several warm spots throughout the zoo including the heated Wolf Woods building, New World Tropics, and the Zoovenir Gift Shop.

The zoo will be charging regular winter admission for the event. Tickets are $7 for those ages 13 and over, $3 for children ages 12 and under, and free for members and children under 2.

For more information on the Ross Park Zoo, visit rossparkzoo.org.