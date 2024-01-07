SHERBURNE, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Friends of Rogers Environmental Education Center is inviting the community to join it in exploring the local environment as it survives the winter.

Rogers Center is hosting a family friendly walk on January 13 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. The Frosty Morning Exploration will be hosted by Environmental Educator Ellen Rathbone. Rathbone will guide families along a trail and help them closely examine the surrounding nature.

Rogers Center encourages participants to dress for the weather. The event is free for all who wish to attend and is sponsored by the Otis Thompson Foundation.

To register or learn more information, call (607) 674-4733 or email ellen@friendsofrogers.org.