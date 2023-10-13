VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A huge rap sensation is making his way to Binghamton University tonight.

Coinciding with BU’s homecoming festivities, Rich the Kid will perform a free concert at the university’s Events Center and Field house at 6 p.m. Known for his hit singles like “New Freezer” and “Plug Walk”, Rich the Kid has secured a spot for himself in the rap game. The show is presented by local entrepreneur Adam Weitsman in an effort to bring students and locals together to celebrate the university and its events.

Following the game, those in attendance will be able to catch the men’s and womans basketball teams in action as they host a scrimmage to showcase the talents of the 2023-2024 Bearcats. The teams will be sporting new Jordan brand jersey’s this year, courtesy of Weitsman along with the help of Marcus and Michael Jordan.